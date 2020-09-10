Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Shares Down 6.4%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) shares were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 1,371,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 755,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 133.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

