Loom Network Market Cap Hits $31.45 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.66 or 0.05115562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,013,840 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

