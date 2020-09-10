Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

LOVE stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 1,117,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,219. Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.