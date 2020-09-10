Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 15.6%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price fell 15.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.11. 1,117,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 444,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $427.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $14,322,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $4,958,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $914,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Lovesac by 15.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

