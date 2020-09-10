Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 2,389,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,157,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Luby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Luby’s worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

