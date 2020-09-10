LUNA Market Cap Tops $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, KuCoin, Upbit and GOPAX. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00235171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01604361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00176510 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, GOPAX, KuCoin, Bitrue, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

