Magnum Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00120854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00235395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.01606878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00175700 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.