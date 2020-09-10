Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $23.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,547.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,469. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,549.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,392.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

