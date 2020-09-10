Man Group plc Has $316.87 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,655 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $316,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.72. 22,671,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,898,090. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

