Man Group plc Purchases 156,434 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Man Group plc increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $125,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.04. 4,750,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,461. The company has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average of $238.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

