Man Group plc Sells 166,903 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,903 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $192,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. 5,996,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,664. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

