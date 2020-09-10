Man Group plc Sells 615,909 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,909 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $108,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 8,455,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,227. The firm has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

