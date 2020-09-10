Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives $13.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 368,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.