Marc Grasso Sells 10,000 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Grasso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 1,009,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 103.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

