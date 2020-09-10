Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Increased by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

