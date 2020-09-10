Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.45. 8,574,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,860,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
