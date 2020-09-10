Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.45. 8,574,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,860,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

