Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.55.

NYSE MA traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,536. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.