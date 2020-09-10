Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Down 19.3%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s stock price dropped 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 2,085,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 277,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.37.
About Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.
See Also: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.