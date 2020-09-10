Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Down 19.3%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s stock price dropped 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 2,085,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 277,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,887,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.