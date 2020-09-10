MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Sells $797,500.00 in Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,038. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,634,000 after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MAXIMUS by 81.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth $323,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.