Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.71. 3,208,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,797. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

