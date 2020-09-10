Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116,016 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. 5,548,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,641. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

