Meme (MEME) Price Tops $81.34 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $81.34 or 0.00789659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $2.28 million and $74,625.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00741967 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000902 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

