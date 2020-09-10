MenaPay Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $126,646.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00120854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00235395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.01606878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00175700 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

