Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lowered by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 8,455,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.