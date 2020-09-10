Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.11

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 4551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,517,000.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

