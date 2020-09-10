Mixin (XIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.95 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $160.07 or 0.01543045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market cap of $82.95 million and $1.33 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,209 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

