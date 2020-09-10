MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Shares of MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.23. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLPT shares. B. Riley started coverage on MRI Interventions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

About MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

