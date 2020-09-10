Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 628,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 275,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of Muscle Maker worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.