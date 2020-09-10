Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) is Paulson & CO. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Paulson & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,140 shares during the quarter. Mylan makes up 5.9% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 2.22% of Mylan worth $184,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 3,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

