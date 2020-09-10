Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Posts Earnings Results

Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

AAOG stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 41,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,494. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. Namibian Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.32.

About Namibian Resources

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

