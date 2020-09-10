Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Posts Earnings Results

Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
AAOG stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 41,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,494. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. Namibian Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.32.
About Namibian Resources
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Namibian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namibian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.