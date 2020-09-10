Nasdacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $551,499.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,710,200 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

