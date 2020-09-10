Negative Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $371.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,080,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,746,516. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.58.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $68,226,995. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

