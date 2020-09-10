Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $19.52 on Thursday, reaching $480.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,226,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.75 and its 200 day moving average is $436.87. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

