NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $899,521.36 and approximately $113.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00473248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,724,833,688 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.