Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 15.3%

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.37. 51,250,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 10,265,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

