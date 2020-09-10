Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 15.3%

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.37. 51,250,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 10,265,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.
Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.78.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)
Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.
