NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.89. 406,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,638. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $71.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

