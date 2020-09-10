NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 34% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,724,123 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

