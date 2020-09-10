Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.40. 10,370,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 7,158,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

