NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 5.2%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,821,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,976,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after buying an additional 845,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830,206 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,463,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,868,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.