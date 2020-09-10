Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,915. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

