Numeraire Market Cap Tops $111.14 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $111.14 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $36.63 or 0.00355618 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,033,926 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

