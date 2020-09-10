Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) shares shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.95. 145,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average session volume of 17,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Nuverra Environmental Solutions comprises about 100.0% of Ascribe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ascribe Capital LLC owned about 44.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

