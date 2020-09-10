NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. black and white Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $16.13 on Thursday, reaching $492.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,410,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.