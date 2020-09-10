Oakley Capital Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OCI stock traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.15 ($3.23). 64,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,683. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.50 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $475.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.88.

In other news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 487,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £999,998.20 ($1,306,674.77).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

