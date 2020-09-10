OKB (OKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.76 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00052411 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market capitalization of $323.94 million and approximately $87.76 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.18 or 0.05137147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003218 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.