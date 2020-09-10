Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) rose 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 42,820,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 15,800,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTX. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Laidlaw downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

