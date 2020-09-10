One Liberty Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

NYSE OLP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 76,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $383.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $29.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.