Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 471,600 Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 471,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 454,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $525.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 72,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $490,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,103 shares of company stock worth $917,734. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.