Opaleye Management Inc. Makes New $8.36 Million Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after buying an additional 551,428 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 380,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,394,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,561.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,337 shares of company stock valued at $50,961,198. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

