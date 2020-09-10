Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 36,400 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of TG Therapeutics worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 1,794,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,826. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

